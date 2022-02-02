Education Minister confident Leaving Certificate will work well

The Minister for Education is confident the Leaving Certificate next June will work well for students.

Norma Foley was speaking after she announced yesterday that the traditional style Leaving Cert exams will be held this year, without a hybrid grading option.

Instead, there will be fewer questions and greater choice for students sitting the exams.

Advertisement

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister believes this is the fairest option.

Advertisement

Minister Norma Foley also denied being behind a leak of this information to the media in advance of her official announcement.