News

Education Minister confident Leaving Certificate will work well

Feb 2, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister confident Leaving Certificate will work well
The Minister for Education is confident the Leaving Certificate next June will work well for students.

Norma Foley was speaking after she announced yesterday that the traditional style Leaving Cert exams will be held this year, without a hybrid grading option.

Instead, there will be fewer questions and greater choice for students sitting the exams.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister believes this is the fairest option.

 

Minister Norma Foley also denied being behind a leak of this information to the media in advance of her official announcement.

