East Kerry farm sells for almost €200,000 above asking price

An East Kerry farm has sold for almost €200,000 above asking price.

The sale of the farm, which is located in Firies, was handled by Tom Spillane and Co. Ltd. Auctioneers.

It’s one of several property sales currently being handled in Killarney.

Bidding for this farm in Kilnanare in Firies, started at €500,000.

There were four bidders for the farm which comprised 56 acres of land, a derelict two-storey farmhouse, a hayshed and other farm buildings.

Bidding prices initially went up by €20,000 until the auctioneer reached an offer of €600,000.

It then increased by €5,000 a bid until a final offer of €690,000 was offered, €190,000 above the initial asking price.

Elsewhere, Tom Spillane and Co. Ltd. is currently advertising two new retail units adjoining Aldi on the Park Road in Killarney, ranging between 128 and 144sq m.

Lavelle Commercial Property, meanwhile, is advertising for the sale of a modern detached retail building and carpark on Arbutus Drive in Killarney.