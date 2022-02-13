East Kerry disability centre receives positive HIQA report

An East Kerry disability centre has been found to be compliant or substantially compliant across all regulations in accordance with the Health Act.

St John of God Kerry Services in Beaufort, which can accommodate up to 29 residents, was inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority last November.

This unannounced inspection was carried out across three adjoining houses that accommodated 20 residents.

Inspectors found that there had been further improvement with regulatory compliance since the previous inspection and that the registered provider had secured additional staff resources to increase the levels of service provision to residents.

The centre was found to be well managed to meet the needs of residents and team, management and multidisciplinary meetings were properly recorded.

The HIQA report notes that staff had undertaken hand hygiene training and infection prevention and control and that respiratory hygiene and the proper use of PPE training was also undertaken.

A significant development from a previous inspection was that the service had dedicated staff to support residents with meaningful activities and that families noted that episodes of self injurious behaviour had reduced and that residents were content and happy.

The provider was found to be in compliance with most regulations including training and staff development, notification of incidents, complaints procedure, health care and general welfare and development.

The premises itself and procedures relating to infection prevention and control were found to be substantially compliant.