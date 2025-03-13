Advertisement
Early stage start-ups to present ideas at MTU event

Mar 13, 2025 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Early stage start-ups to present ideas at MTU event
Early stage start-ups will have the chance to present their business ideas and be in with a chance of winning from a prize pot of over €5,000 at an event in MTU.

The MTU enterprise showcase and Kerry start-up challenge will take place in the Solas building at the campus in Dromtacker, Tralee tomorrow.

The event will take place from 9am to 2pm and will see start-ups present and pitch their ideas and they could share in a prize fund of over €5,000.

This event is supported by MTU Innovation and Enterprise Month and Enterprise Ireland.

