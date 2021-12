Grant aid of over €84,000 is to go to two Kerry projects under the 2021 Disability Participation and Awareness Fund. Almost €32,000 will support the establishment of innovative NaviLens digital direction points for the visually impaired along the Kerry Greenway.

Dingle Library is to get €52,000 to enhance and develop public realm and accessibility works.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the allocation.