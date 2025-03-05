€8.25m in funding provided for Kerry greenways

Kerry is set to receive €8.25 million euro in funding for greenways this year.

In total, €67 million is being provided in funding nationally for greenways and Active Travel infrastructure through Transport Infrastructure Ireland in 2025.

Of the €8.25 million euro in funding for Kerry Greenways, €7 million is being provided towards the 32km South Kerry greenway from Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen, which is currently under construction.

A further €200,000 has been provided for the development of the final section of the route from Cahirsiveen to Reenard point.

Around €400,000 is being provided to link up the Tralee and Listowel Greenways and €150,000 for the existing Tralee to Fenit greenway.

€100,000 has been provided for the proposed Cockleshell Road to The Spa Greenway.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley, Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae and Deputy Danny Healy Rae