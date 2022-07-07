Advertisement
€55 price difference for dental fillings in Kerry

Jul 7, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
There’s a €55 price difference for dental fillings in Kerry - depending on which dentist you go to.

That’s according to figures from a survey carried out by the Irish Independent, published in today’s paper.

The highest price for a dental filling in Kerry is €130, while the lowest is €75.

According to the survey, the most expensive place to get a filling in Ireland is in Blackrock in Dublin, where patients are being charged €170.

Donegal has the lowest prices, as patients were charged €35 for dental fillings.

 

