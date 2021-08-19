€476,800 funding for three Kerry digital innovation projects

Close to half a million euro in funding has been allocated for digital innovation projects in Kerry.

It’s under the Our Rural Future Digital Innovation Programme, which funds projects providing a public benefit and support regional digital development.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD, Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement.

She says the funding will enhance and improve the imagination, energy, and expertise that already supports Kerry’s vibrant tourism sector.

Our Rural Future Digital Innovation Programme funding totalling €476,800 has been awarded to three major projects in Kerry .

€200,000 will fund the roll-out of a pilot scheme at Inch Beach to multiple beaches in Kerry and other public attractions.

Part of the project's scope is to deliver disabled bay parking sensors, to provide live information on whether they’re vacant or not.

The scheme also involves smart sensor technology to monitor water quality, lifebuoy and asset alarms, digital signage, and integration with the Atlantic Discovery app, and the beaches.ie and DiscoverKerry.com websites.

The Atlantic Discovery app has also been awarded €200,000 to provide an enhanced digital visitor experience for Kerry, with the aim of increasing awareness, direct bookings, and physical visits.

The Smart Park Kerry project, meanwhile, is being awarded €76,800 funding to develop a new easy-to-use disabled parking application.