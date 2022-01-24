€4.1 million allocated to walking and cycling projects in Kerry

Over €4 million has been allocated to walking and cycling projects in Kerry.

The funding has been given to 16 projects around the county, which includes networks of cycleways in Tralee Town Park and on the Bracker O’Regan Road. Minister for Education Norma Foley and Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin are welcoming the funding announcement.

€4,130,293 in funding has been awarded to Kerry County Council for the provision of walking and cycling (active travel) infrastructure.

Over €700,000 will be used to develop a network of cycleways on Rock Road, Killarney and in Listowel €450,000 will be invested in the greenway link, while in Tralee €200,000 will be used for a network of cycleways on the Bracker O'Regan Road.

€100,000 will be used to create a network of cycleways in Tralee Town Park.

There’s an allocation of €231,000 for a walk and cycleway in Ceann Tra, €216,000 for Sunhill in Killorglin and €50,000 for Green Street in Dingle.

€445,000 has been allocated to provide additional outdoor infrastructure countywide, while €271,000 will go towards council staff costs.