€35,000 in policing cost for last year’s All-Ireland final featuring Kerry

Jul 13, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
€35,000 in policing cost for last year's All-Ireland final featuring Kerry
Last year’s All-Ireland final featuring Kerry cost €35,000 to police.

That’s according to Freedom of Information request details published by the Irish Examiner on the money recouped by the gardaí from concert promoters, sporting bodies, and other organisations for policing duties.

The most expensive was the five Garth Brooks concerts last September, costing Aiken Productions €380,000.

The GAA had to pay €35,000 to the gardaí for the All-Ireland football final between Kerry and Galway last July.

 

