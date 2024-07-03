€30,000 offered to community groups to organise water events this National Heritage Week

A pot of €30,000 in grants is being offered to encourage community groups to organise a water related event this National Heritage Week.

Water Heritage Day coincides with the final day of National Heritage Week this year, on Sunday, 25th August.

LAWPRO, or the Local Authority Waters Programme, coordinates the efforts of the 31 local authorities to achieve good water quality nationwide.

It's running the grant scheme to help communities celebrate the impact of canals, lakes, rivers, and the sea on the local heritage.

The event is up to individual groups but ideas such as river safaris, riverside talks or publishing information booklets were suggested.

The deadline for making an application is Tuesday, 16th of July.

Groups are asked to consult with their local Community Water Officer before making an application.