€30,000 in fines paid for breaches of COVID regulations in Kerry

Feb 1, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
€30,000 in fines paid for breaches of COVID regulations in Kerry
Over €30,000 in fines has been paid for breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Kerry.

This includes fines for moving beyond travel limits, hosting house parties or not wearing face coverings.

Since the onset of the pandemic, gardaí were given varying powers under emergency laws.

They were able to issue fines of €80 for seven offences relating to the wearing of masks, and they could issue fines of €100 relating to those travelling without a reasonable excuse while travel limits were in effect.

Fines of €150 were able to be issued to attendees of house parties, while fines of €500 were given to those organising house parties or other events.

The greatest amount was for offences related to travelling from one's home to an airport or port to leave the state without a reasonable excuse.

In Kerry, there were 245 offences relating to COVID regulations recorded since the pandemic began.

From these, fixed charge notices were issued, resulting in the collection of €31,730.

 

