€3 million allocated to MTU for free and subsidised higher education places

Jun 17, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
€3 million allocated to MTU for free and subsidised higher education places
Munster Technological University has secured €3 million for free and subsidised higher education places.

The funding will provide over 1,000 places under the Government’s Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiatives for the academic year 2022/2023.

The allocation is up on last year, when MTU was granted €2.2 million for 837 places.

In total, MTU is offering 34 Springboard+ part-time courses for the upcoming academic year.

Over 1,000 places are available, after MTU secured €3 million in funding.

The funded places are spread across a range of disciplines including Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, Culinary Arts, and Pharmacy Management.

MTU says it worked closely with the South West Regional Skills Forum in developing the courses, in line with the needs of industry in the region.

Springboard+ courses are free for people who are unemployed, those who were previously self-employed, and returners to the workforce.

Courses at NFQ Level 6 are also free for those in employment.

For employed participants on courses NFQ level 7 – 9, 90% of the course fee is government-funded.

Information on course availability, eligibility, and the application process is available on springboardcourses.ie.

 

