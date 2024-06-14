Advertisement
€2.7 million spent on managing Rhododendron at Killarney National Park in last five years

Jun 14, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is pleased to announce its latest strategic land acquisition at Derrycunnihy, Killarney, Co. Kerry. The acquisition consists of over 70 hectares at Derrycunnihy, a site completely surrounded by Killarney National Park lands. It is a hugely important addition to the Park as it is an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, Macgillycuddy Reeks &amp; Killarney National Park SAC (site code 365). The habitat here consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be. These lands are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park. This iconic structure, one of the most beautifully situated, scenic churches in Ireland has recently undergone conservation works and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED FOR NPWS***
€2.7 million has been spent on managing Rhododendron at Killarney National Park in the last five years.

That’s according to Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

He was responding to a parliamentary question about the infestation of Rhododendron at the park, by Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan.

Minister Noonan said the NPWS is committed to tackling the spread of invasive species across all national parks, and in particular the control of Rhododendron ponticum is difficult, costly, and labour intensive.

He said Rhododendron has been a major factor in the degradation of habitats at Killarney National Park, and efforts have been ongoing to tackle it for 40-50 years.

He outlined the current method of treating Rhododendron at Killarney National Park.

The first phase of this is monitoring, whereby the park is divided into zones, which allows staff to develop strategy for treatment.

The second is that the NPWS commissioned a review, setting a strategy for Rhododendron into the future; one recommendation was to develop management plans for each zone, and staff at the park are currently developing draft plans.

Minister Noonan says as well as this, treatment of Rhododendron is continuous, with work underway in the western woods, which will be resurveyed next year.

He said in the last five years, approximately €2.7 million has been spent on Rhododendron management at the park between treatment and monitoring, with close to 2,000 acres treated.

He added in the next five years, there will be a continued effort to move zones currently in follow up phase, to maintenance phase, and it’s hoped when the resurveying of the western woods is complete, a large area will be classed as being in maintenance phase.

 

