€2.3m announced for schools in Kerry

€2.3 million has been announced in minor works funding for Kerry schools.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the funding for minor works grants for primary, special and post-primary schools in Kerry.

€62 million nationally was announced for primary schools and special schools, including a one-off COVID-19 minor works grant of €17 million for post-primary schools.

Advertisement

The minister, who's the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, said the funding will enable schools to address both their minor works requirements and also to address small-scale ventilation improvements as a short-term mitigation measure, should they require to do so.

The works that can be undertaken under the minor works scheme include maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and their grounds.