€16,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Castleisland.

Gardaí carried out a search operation this morning in the town as part of Operation Tara, the national Garda anti-drugs operation.

€15,000 worth of cocaine, and €1,000 of cannabis were seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested, and has been charged; he’s due before Tralee District Court this afternoon.

The drugs will be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí says their investigations are ongoing.