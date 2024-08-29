Advertisement
€11.3 million in residential property sales recorded in Kerry in June

Aug 29, 2024 08:49 By radiokerrynews
€11.3 million in residential property sales recorded in Kerry in June
Over €3.6 million was spent by first time buyers for residential properties in Kerry in June.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows 14 homes were sold in the county to first time buyers owner-occupiers.

Meanwhile, 24 houses were purchased in the month by former owner-occupiers, with total sales of €6 million.

According to the CSO, 45 residential dwellings sales in total were recorded in Kerry in June, at a sales value of €11.3 million.

Two of these properties were new houses, while 43 were existing properties.

