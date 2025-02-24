€1.7 million has been allocated to Kerry groups and organisations from the Community Recognition Fund.

There are 19 projects in Kerry that will receive funding, totalling over €1.7 million.

Kerry TDs Norma Foley, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, and Michael Cahill have welcomed the funding allocation for the county.

Advertisement

The Aqua Dome in Tralee has been allocated €315,000 to refit the pool system, while over €126,000 will go towards a new launch vehicle for Banna Community Rescue boats.

Féile Thrá Lí, which runs every August to coincide with the Rose of Tralee festival, will get a €115,000 grant to purchase festival lighting and equipment.

€128,000 will go towards reroofing works for Sean Scoil CLG in Killorglin, with a further €100,000 for the upgrade of Ballybunion Community Centre.

Advertisement

€90,000 has been allocated to buy a new mini bus for the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre.

Killarney Autism Friendly group will get €93,000 for a sensory dome in Killarney playground, and the Killarney Asylum Seekers Initiative will receive €90,000 for outdoor event equipment.

Killarney Chamber of Commerce is getting €78,000 for festival equipment and lighting, while Killarney Technology Innovation is getting €71,000 to upgrade its offices.

Advertisement

Comhcoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh has been allocated €75,000 for building repairs, with €66,000 to upgrade public facilities in Kenmare.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue will get €56,000 for new equipment, with €55,000 for upgrades to life-saving equipment for the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit.

Around €50,000 will go towards a viewing platform at Fenit Pier.

Advertisement

A full list of successful projects under the €1.7 million allocation is available below.

Kerry Ballybunion Ballybunion Community Centre Upgrades to community centre €100,000 Kerry Listowel Listowel Tidy Towns Upgrade to town park lighting €50,848 Kerry Banna/Ardfert Banna Community Rescue Boats New launch vehicle €126,154 Kerry Tralee Fenit Viewing Platform Viewing platform at Fenit Pier €50,000 Kerry Tralee Tralee Skate Park Community Group Skate park extension €50,622