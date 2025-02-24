Advertisement
News

€1.7 million for Kerry projects under Community Recognition Fund

Feb 24, 2025 09:28 By radiokerrynews
€1.7 million for Kerry projects under Community Recognition Fund
Share this article

€1.7 million has been allocated to Kerry groups and organisations from the Community Recognition Fund.

There are 19 projects in Kerry that will receive funding, totalling over €1.7 million.

Kerry TDs Norma Foley, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, and Michael Cahill have welcomed the funding allocation for the county.

Advertisement

The Aqua Dome in Tralee has been allocated €315,000 to refit the pool system, while over €126,000 will go towards a new launch vehicle for Banna Community Rescue boats.

Féile Thrá Lí, which runs every August to coincide with the Rose of Tralee festival, will get a €115,000 grant to purchase festival lighting and equipment.

€128,000 will go towards reroofing works for Sean Scoil CLG in Killorglin, with a further €100,000 for the upgrade of Ballybunion Community Centre.

Advertisement

€90,000 has been allocated to buy a new mini bus for the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre.

Killarney Autism Friendly group will get €93,000 for a sensory dome in Killarney playground, and the Killarney Asylum Seekers Initiative will receive €90,000 for outdoor event equipment.

Killarney Chamber of Commerce is getting €78,000 for festival equipment and lighting, while Killarney Technology Innovation is getting €71,000 to upgrade its offices.

Advertisement

Comhcoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh has been allocated €75,000 for building repairs, with €66,000 to upgrade public facilities in Kenmare.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue will get €56,000 for new equipment, with €55,000 for upgrades to life-saving equipment for the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit.

Around €50,000 will go towards a viewing platform at Fenit Pier.

Advertisement

A full list of successful projects under the €1.7 million allocation is available below.

Kerry Ballybunion Ballybunion

Community Centre

 Upgrades to community centre

€100,000
Kerry Listowel Listowel Tidy Towns Upgrade to town park lighting

€50,848
Kerry Banna/Ardfert Banna Community

Rescue Boats

 New launch vehicle

€126,154
Kerry Tralee Fenit Viewing

Platform

 Viewing platform at Fenit Pier

€50,000
Kerry Tralee Tralee Skate Park

Community Group

 Skate park extension

€50,622
Kerry Tralee Kerry Women's

Centre ( Kerry

Women's Resource

Centre CLG)

 Purchase of mini bus

€90,000
Kerry Tralee Tralee Waterworld Kerry Aqua Dome refit of pool system

€315,000
Kerry Tralee Féile Thrá Lí - CLG Purchase of festival equipment & lighting

€115,000
Kerry Kenmare Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG), Kenmare

Tidy Towns Group

Kerry County

Council

 Kenmare Town- Upgrade of public conveniences

€66,043
Kerry Kenmare Kenmare Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Kenmare - Festival & sound equipment

€51,556
Kerry Killorglin Sean Scoil Clg Reroofing of community centre

€128,769
Kerry Waterville Comhchoiste

Ghaeltacht Uíbh

Ráthaigh

Repairs to building

€75,294
Kerry Killarney Killarney Asylum

Seekers Initiative

(Killarney Immigrant

Support Centre) CLG

Outdoor event equipment

€90,000
Kerry Killarney Killarney Chamber Festivals / Christmas in Killarney Festival equipment and lighting

€78,085
Kerry Killarney Killarney Autism

Friendly Group

 Killarney playground- sensory dome

€93,379
Kerry Killarney Killarney Technology

Innovation Ltd

 Upgrades to offices

€71,422
Kerry Dingle An Díseart Refurbishment of sash windows

€50,000
Kerry Ballybunion Ballybunion Sea &

Cliff Rescue

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue- Search

& rescue equipment

€56,716
Kerry Killarney Killarney Cardiac

Response Unit CLG

Killarney Cardiac Response Unit CLG-

Upgrades to CPT/AED equipment

€54,986
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested after alleged assault in Listowel
Advertisement
16% tell Radio Kerry poll they've been a victim of discrimination
Over 300 hotel and guesthouse owners in Killarney today for annual conference
Advertisement

Recommended

City hopeful Haaland will be fit to play against Tottenham
Nordqvist named as Team Europe captain
Kiernan ruled out of Slovenia tie in Women's Nations League
Man arrested after alleged assault in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus