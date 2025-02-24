€1.7 million has been allocated to Kerry groups and organisations from the Community Recognition Fund.
There are 19 projects in Kerry that will receive funding, totalling over €1.7 million.
Kerry TDs Norma Foley, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, and Michael Cahill have welcomed the funding allocation for the county.
The Aqua Dome in Tralee has been allocated €315,000 to refit the pool system, while over €126,000 will go towards a new launch vehicle for Banna Community Rescue boats.
Féile Thrá Lí, which runs every August to coincide with the Rose of Tralee festival, will get a €115,000 grant to purchase festival lighting and equipment.
€128,000 will go towards reroofing works for Sean Scoil CLG in Killorglin, with a further €100,000 for the upgrade of Ballybunion Community Centre.
€90,000 has been allocated to buy a new mini bus for the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre.
Killarney Autism Friendly group will get €93,000 for a sensory dome in Killarney playground, and the Killarney Asylum Seekers Initiative will receive €90,000 for outdoor event equipment.
Killarney Chamber of Commerce is getting €78,000 for festival equipment and lighting, while Killarney Technology Innovation is getting €71,000 to upgrade its offices.
Comhcoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh has been allocated €75,000 for building repairs, with €66,000 to upgrade public facilities in Kenmare.
Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue will get €56,000 for new equipment, with €55,000 for upgrades to life-saving equipment for the Killarney Cardiac Response Unit.
Around €50,000 will go towards a viewing platform at Fenit Pier.
A full list of successful projects under the €1.7 million allocation is available below.
|Kerry
|Ballybunion
|Ballybunion
Community Centre
|Upgrades to community centre
|
€100,000
|Kerry
|Listowel
|Listowel Tidy Towns
|Upgrade to town park lighting
|
€50,848
|Kerry
|Banna/Ardfert
|Banna Community
Rescue Boats
|New launch vehicle
|
€126,154
|Kerry
|Tralee
|Fenit Viewing
Platform
|Viewing platform at Fenit Pier
|
€50,000
|Kerry
|Tralee
|Tralee Skate Park
Community Group
|Skate park extension
|
€50,622
|Kerry
|Tralee
|Kerry Women's
Centre ( Kerry
Women's Resource
Centre CLG)
|Purchase of mini bus
|
€90,000
|Kerry
|Tralee
|Tralee Waterworld
|Kerry Aqua Dome refit of pool system
|
€315,000
|Kerry
|Tralee
|Féile Thrá Lí - CLG
|Purchase of festival equipment & lighting
|
€115,000
|Kerry
|Kenmare
|Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG), Kenmare
Tidy Towns Group
Kerry County
Council
|Kenmare Town- Upgrade of public conveniences
|
€66,043
|Kerry
|Kenmare
|Kenmare Chamber of Commerce & Tourism
|Kenmare - Festival & sound equipment
|
€51,556
|Kerry
|Killorglin
|Sean Scoil Clg
|Reroofing of community centre
|
€128,769
|Kerry
|Waterville
|Comhchoiste
Ghaeltacht Uíbh
Ráthaigh
|Repairs to building
|
€75,294
|Kerry
|Killarney
|Killarney Asylum
Seekers Initiative
(Killarney Immigrant
Support Centre) CLG
|Outdoor event equipment
|
€90,000
|Kerry
|Killarney
|Killarney Chamber Festivals / Christmas in Killarney
|Festival equipment and lighting
|
€78,085
|Kerry
|Killarney
|Killarney Autism
Friendly Group
|Killarney playground- sensory dome
|
€93,379
|Kerry
|Killarney
|Killarney Technology
Innovation Ltd
|Upgrades to offices
|
€71,422
|Kerry
|Dingle
|An Díseart
|Refurbishment of sash windows
|
€50,000
|Kerry
|Ballybunion
|Ballybunion Sea &
Cliff Rescue
|Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue- Search
& rescue equipment
|
€56,716
|Kerry
|Killarney
|Killarney Cardiac
Response Unit CLG
|Killarney Cardiac Response Unit CLG-
Upgrades to CPT/AED equipment
|
€54,986