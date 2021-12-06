Advertisement
News

€1.5 million announced for Kerry schools

Dec 6, 2021 10:12 By radiokerrynews
€1.5 million announced for Kerry schools €1.5 million announced for Kerry schools
Share this article

Kerry schools are to receive €1.5 million in funding for help with digital learning.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced €50 million for schools across Ireland for digital technologies in teaching and learning.

Just over €1 million (€1,065,022) has been allocated to 133 primary schools in Kerry, while just over €500,000 (€508,590) will go to post-primary schools in the county.

Advertisement

Schools can use the funding for innovative digital projects and programmes, or for devices to loan to students.

Minister Foley says the funding will address the digital divide, and ensure inclusion of all learners across all schools.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus