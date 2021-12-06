€1.5 million announced for Kerry schools

Kerry schools are to receive €1.5 million in funding for help with digital learning.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced €50 million for schools across Ireland for digital technologies in teaching and learning.

Just over €1 million (€1,065,022) has been allocated to 133 primary schools in Kerry, while just over €500,000 (€508,590) will go to post-primary schools in the county.

Schools can use the funding for innovative digital projects and programmes, or for devices to loan to students.

Minister Foley says the funding will address the digital divide, and ensure inclusion of all learners across all schools.