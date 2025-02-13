Dublin to Kerry flight diverted to Shannon

The Dublin to Kerry flight this morning was diverted to Shannon.

The flight left Dublin just after 9am and was due to land in Farranfore at 10am.

Flight radar tracking shows the plane circled Kerry Airport twice before flying up through North Kerry.

It landed in Shannon Airport at 10:40am.

The decision not to land in Kerry was made by the pilot based on weather, but the Luton flight has landed safely in Kerry Airport in the last few minutes.

The 10:25 Kerry to Dublin flight is now due to take off at 12:30pm.