Dublin man sent forward for trial accused of assault in popular Kerry pub

Aug 23, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
A Dublin man has been sent forward for trial accused of assault causing harm in a popular West Kerry pub.

32-year-old Max Fox of 77 Walsh Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, appeared before Judge Philip O’Leary in Tralee District Court this week.

He faces two charges arising from an alleged incident last summer in the West Kerry town.

Mr Fox is accused of assaulting the man in Paul Geaney’s Bar and Restaurant on Main Street in Dingle on 24th June last year, causing him harm.

He also allegedly engaged in threatening or abusive behaviour towards the man in the same pub on the same date, contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act.

In Tralee District Court this week, Mr Fox’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell confirmed the book of evidence against his client had been served on him.

The book contains a single charge of assault causing harm, and Sergeant Stephen O’Brien confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to him being sent forward for trial or on a signed plea on that charge.

Judge Philip O’Leary sent Mr Fox forward to stand trial or on a signed plea on the charge of assault causing harm, and adjourned the alleged public order offence to Dingle District Court on 27th September.

Mr Fox was remanded on bail on his own bond of €200.

