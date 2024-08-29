Advertisement
News

Drugs including heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth over €15,000 seized in Kerry

Aug 29, 2024 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Drugs including heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth over €15,000 seized in Kerry
Drugs worth over €15,000 have been seized in Kerry in the past week.

As part of Operation Tara, the national Garda anti-drugs operation, Gardaí and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of searches in the county.

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized by Gardaí in Kerry, in an operation targeting local street dealers in towns and villages across the county.

Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, with support from Community Engagement Units, searched a large number of people and properties.

The operation led to the detection of two cannabis grow houses, resulting in the detection of approximately €15,000 worth of controlled drugs.

Gardaí also targeted the proceeds of these street dealers, resulting in the seizure of substantial sums of cash, scooters and vehicles.

