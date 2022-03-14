Drop in PCR-confirmed COVID cases but positive antigens on the rise

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,100 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Sunday 13 March, 7,271 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

6,853 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 5,475 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

5,791 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 1,042 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 42 are in ICU.