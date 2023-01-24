Advertisement
News

Driving test pass rate in Kerry was above 52% in 2022

Jan 24, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Driving test pass rate in Kerry was above 52% in 2022 Driving test pass rate in Kerry was above 52% in 2022
Share this article

The driving test pass rate in Kerry was above 52% last year.

Statistics released from the Road Safety Authority show nationally, the average overall pass rate was 53.2%.

The success rate at the Tralee driving centre was above the national average (53.6%), while in Killarney the pass rate was just below 53% (52.8%).

Advertisement

The two test centres in Newcastle West scored above the national average, with the centre at the Longcourt House Hotel recording a pass rate of almost 60%; while in Mallow there was a success rate of just under 54% (53.9%).

The highest pass rate in the country was 75%, recorded in Ballincollig; and the lowest was in a centre in Mulhuddart, Dublin, at just 38%.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]ie Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus