Driving test pass rate in Kerry was above 52% in 2022

The driving test pass rate in Kerry was above 52% last year.

Statistics released from the Road Safety Authority show nationally, the average overall pass rate was 53.2%.

The success rate at the Tralee driving centre was above the national average (53.6%), while in Killarney the pass rate was just below 53% (52.8%).

The two test centres in Newcastle West scored above the national average, with the centre at the Longcourt House Hotel recording a pass rate of almost 60%; while in Mallow there was a success rate of just under 54% (53.9%).

The highest pass rate in the country was 75%, recorded in Ballincollig; and the lowest was in a centre in Mulhuddart, Dublin, at just 38%.