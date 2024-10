One person is in hospital with serious injuries following a serious crash in Glenflesk last evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry, that occurred on the N22 at around 6pm.

The driver of the car was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.