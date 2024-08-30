DPP has had garda file against serial fraudster Samantha Cookes for last three weeks

The garda file against serial fraudster Samantha Cookes has been with the Director of Public Prosecutions for three weeks.

The update in the case against 36-year-old Samantha Cookes, who is of no fixed abode, was given by Inspector Tim O’Keeffe at Tralee District Court.

Ms Cookes has previously gone by a number of different aliases in her time in Kerry, including Jade O’Sullivan and Carrie Jade Williams, and she had been living in Connolly Park in Tralee until recently.

Advertisement

Ms Cookes is suspected of defrauding the Department of Social Protection of almost €60,000.

Samantha Cookes faces two counts of fraud, with a total value of €464, but gardaí believe she has in fact collected 238 fraudulent welfare payments over a four-year period to the value of €59,094.30.

Ms Cookes has previously gone by a number of different aliases during her time in Kerry.

Advertisement

She recently had been living in Connolly Park in Tralee, going by the name of Jade O'Sullivan, while she's previously been known as Carrie Jade Williams in Kenmare and Cahersiveen, where she posed as a disability activist.

At Tralee District Court this week, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe said the file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions and the state is awaiting directions.

Ms Cookes’ solicitor, Brendan Ahern, told Judge Marie Keane that what she had before her were two holding charges, and his client had been before the court on these charges since mid-July.

Advertisement

Mr Ahern said on the face of it, these were minor matters, and though it’s obviously anticipated there will be more charges, she is in custody on these counts alone.

Mr Ahern said Ms Cookes is anxious to have matters progressed.

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe replied that the file has been with the Director of Public Prosecutions since the 8th August, and the investigating garda actually contacted the Director’s office last Thursday to progress matters.

Advertisement

Judge Marie Keane said that Ms Cookes spending five weeks in custody does not mean it’s unreasonable for the state to be allowed extra time.

Judge Keane remanded Ms Cookes in continuing custody at Limerick women’s prison to the 11th September, when she will again appear in Tralee District Court via video link.