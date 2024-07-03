DPP directs further charges against Kerry meth accused

Further charges are being brought against Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell and his co-accused James Leen in connection with the seizure of almost €33 million worth of crystal meth in February.

Tralee District Court also heard this morning that the books of evidence against the two men will be ready by the end of the month.

Currently, Mr McDonnell faces one charge in relation to the drug seizure, and Mr Leen faces two charges.

Both men will appear in person at Tralee District Court in two weeks’ time.

44-year-old Mr McDonnell, of Ballyroe, Tralee, is accused of the possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply at the former Ballyseedy Garden Centre over a four-month period.

His co-accused, 41-year-old Mr Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, is also accused of possession of the crystal meth, worth an estimated €33 million, at the garden centre for sale or supply, and the importation of the drug into Ireland.

When Mr Leen appeared this morning via video link from Cork Prison, the court was told further charges are being brought against him.

State solicitor for Kerry, Diane Reidy, said late yesterday afternoon the Director of Public Prosecutions issued formal directions for further charges against Mr Leen.

She asked that he be produced in person on 17th July for those additional charges.

Ms Reidy said she expects to be in a position to have the book of evidence against Mr Leen ready on 30th July.

His solicitor Pat Mann said the matter had been progressed through pressure from solicitors and judges.

Mr McDonnell then appeared via video link from Portlaoise Prison, and Ms Reidy gave the same update in respect of his case.

She said late yesterday afternoon, the DPP has directed further charges are to be brought against Mr McDonnell, and asked he appear in court in person on 17 July for those charges.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said at this point in time, he is not aware what those charges will be, but he said the matter has now come to this point which is very acceptable.

Ms Reidy said the book of evidence against Mr McDonnell will also be ready on 30th July.