The Director of Public Prosecutions is reviewing the files of two Kerry men charged in connection with Ireland’s largest ever crystal meth seizure.

The update was provided at Tralee District Court this morning, where Inspector Chris Manton called this one of the biggest investigations of its kind ever in the state.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, is accused of possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth between October and February, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, which he formerly ran.

His co-accused, 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, faces one charge of possession of the drug for sale or supply, and one charge of importing the crystal meth into Ireland last October.

In the case of Mr McDonnell, Inspector Chris Manton said the book of evidence is not yet available, and sought to remand him in custody to 5th June.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said the matter is going on far too long, with messages coming left, right, and centre from the state about further charges and so on.

He said he is not consenting to any further remand of his client, who is a man with an unblemished record facing one charge.

Mr O’Connell said his client was initially in 23-hour lockdown in custody, and it’s almost as bad now.

Mr McDonnell has had bail refused in the District Court and High Court, while an appeal of the High Court decision to the Court of Appeal was also unsuccessful.

Mr O’Connell said he is taking the matter to the Supreme Court on a point of law.

Inspector Chris Manton told the court there are over 200 allegations to investigate in this matter, and over 200 pages of phone data to examine.

Inspector Manton said there is collaboration with justice departments and police forces internationally, and this is one of the biggest investigations of its kind ever in the state.

He told the court the file is currently under review with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the case of Mr Leen, Inspector Manton said the book of evidence was also not available.

He said the Director is currently reviewing the file, and a decision is expected in the not so distant future, while further, more serious charges are also being considered.

Mr Leen’s solicitor Pat Mann said he’s been in custody for a substantial period on this matter only, and an appeal against his bail refusal at the Court of Appeal is pending.

Judge Philip O’Leary said he noted the concerns of both solicitors, and remanded both men in continuing custody to 5th June.