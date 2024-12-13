Double win for Kerry in national hedgerow competition

Kerry has come tops in a national competition which celebrates the beauty of our hedgerows.

The Hedgerows Ireland / ICMSA photography competition was established to promote and emphasise the importance of native hedgerows.

Eilis Gleeson won first prize for her image of her father Tim walking down a boreen on the family farm in Gneeveguilla.

Advertisement

12-year-old Michael O’Brien won the under-18 category for his photo of cows browsing on a lush hedgerow on the family farm near Firies.

Eilis and Michael were both awarded a prize of €500.