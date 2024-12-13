Advertisement
Double win for Kerry in national hedgerow competition

Dec 13, 2024 12:08 By radiokerrynews
Eilis Gleeson took first prize of 500 euro for an evocative image of her father Tim walking down a boreen on their family farm in Gneeveguilla, also in Kerry. Hedgerows Ireland/ICMSA photography competition 2024
Kerry has come tops in a national competition which celebrates the beauty of our hedgerows.

The Hedgerows Ireland / ICMSA photography competition was established to promote and emphasise the importance of native hedgerows.

Eilis Gleeson won first prize for her image of her father Tim walking down a boreen on the family farm in Gneeveguilla.

12-year-old Michael O’Brien won the under-18 category for his photo of cows browsing on a lush hedgerow on the family farm near Firies.

Eilis and Michael were both awarded a prize of €500.

Michael O'Brien age 12 won the under 18 prize of 500 euro for a photo of cows browsing on a lush hedgerow on the family farm near Firies. Hedgerows Ireland/ICMSA photography competition 2024.
