Doon road to close for water main replacement works

May 15, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to close a road for a three-week period as part of the Listellick Cross to Turbrid Reservoir water main replacement works.

The L-6093 Doon Road will close from May 23rd at 8am to 5.30pm on June 10th.

This is to facilitate the replacement of 3km of the existing water main; it’s part of works which will see 6km of the water mains replaced between
Listellick Cross and Turbrid Reservoir.

Diversions will be in place, and can be viewed here.; local access will be provided for residents and emergency services.

