Donegal swimmer pauses coastal swim attempt in Kerry today

Dec 24, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Donegal man is pausing his attempt at swimming at every pier in Ireland today. 80 year-old Paddy Conaghan has been travelling around the coast of Ireland, taking a dip in each county, and will finish up, for this year, at the pier in Ballybunion today.

Paddy is travelling in a van kitted out with everything he needs including a mattress and cooker and is hoping to complete the task in February.

The attempt is in aid of Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a counselling service in Donegal, which struggled for funding during the pandemic. Donations can be made via Paddy's GoFundMe page.

