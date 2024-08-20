A licensing system for owning bigger dogs and education are key to tackling the problem of dog attacks in Ireland.

That’s the view of dog behaviour expert and trainer in Tralee, Claire Quinlan.

She was speaking after a 12-month-old baby was attacked by an XL bully dog in North Kerry over the weekend.

It’s understood the 12-month-old baby girl was attacked by the dog in their family home in the Lixnaw area over the weekend.

The baby was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Kerry, but she has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital and has undergone major surgery.

Dog behaviour expert and trainer in Tralee, Claire Quinlan, says dog breeding has changed the makeup of dogs while people’s perceptions of these dogs hasn’t changed.

She adds that any breed can be dangerous, especially for small children, but a licensing system requiring people to show they are responsible dog owners would be a positive move.