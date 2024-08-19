Advertisement
12-month-old baby undergoes surgery in UHK following attack by XL bully dog

Aug 19, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
12-month-old baby undergoes surgery in UHK following attack by XL bully dog
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
A 12-month-old baby has undergone major surgery after being attacked by an XL bully dog in the Lixnaw area over the weekend.

It's understood the attack took place at the baby's family home on Friday night.

Emergency services were called, and the child was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.

The dog has since been destroyed.

Gardaí in Tralee say this is the second time a dog of this breed attacked a person in Kerry in the last six months.

American XL bully dogs have been responsible for a number of serious attacks in Ireland this year, including one which resulted in the death of

23-year-old Nicole Morey at her home in Limerick in June.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony says newly-introduced legislation will make it much harder for people to own one of these dogs:

