Documents show many schools in Kerry were at full capacity last month

Many schools in Kerry were at capacity last month.

That’s according to figures from the Department of Education, released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Regional Education and Language Teams, or Realts, are hosted by the Education and Training Boards, and support the needs of Ukrainians locally, on behalf of the Department of Education.

Advertisement

Some of the issues reported to Realts by schools, have been revealed in documents released under a freedom of information request by the Irish Examiner.

They show that in Kerry, by mid-February, schools reported no post-primary places in Killarney, Tralee, and Cahersiveen.

There was also no primary school capacity in Ballyferriter, Ventry, Derryquay, Killorglin town, Ballybunion, Kenmare, Dingle, Killarney, or Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

The documents state it was harder to get children into school in Kerry, as most are at full capacity, and noted there’ll be big issues if a new bus route is requested, as this can take weeks to be sanctioned.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education says the documents released represent a snapshot in time, and that issues have been addressed.

Figures from the Department of Integration last week showed over 6,500 Ukrainian refugees are in state-provided accommodation in Kerry, behind only Dublin which is housing almost 7,200 Ukrainians.