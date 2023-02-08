Documentary filmed in Kerry makes international debut at Canadian festival

A documentary filmed in Kerry has been selected for inclusion at the Festival of Ocean Films 2023 in Canada.

“Fair Seas: The Kingdom of Kerry” celebrates the connection between the county and the sea.

The feature, produced by Jack O’Donovan Trá , of Fair Seas Ireland, dives into the lives of those who make a living from the ocean and how coastal changes will impact the communities in years to come.

The film includes extensive footage of the Greater Skellig Coast which was named Ireland's first 'Hope Spot' by Mission Blue.

The Festival of Ocean Films 2023 got underway at the Vancity Theatre, Vancouver on Tuesday night after a two-year pause.

Fair Seas: The Kingdom of Kerry was officially premiered in Waterville in October 2022.

It was directed by Tasha Phillips of Swimming Head Productions with cinematography by Lawrence Eagling of Swimming Head Productions and was partly funded by the Irish Marine Institute.

The 12-minute documentary made its international debut at the festival in Vancouver last night.

It will continue to be screened until Saturday; the festival also takes place virtually, with further details on how to view the documentary here .