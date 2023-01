Zero Vehicles Emissions Ireland (ZEVI) and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), have honoured dealerships across the country.

Divane’s Volkswagen has been announced as Kerry’s winner of Electrical Vehicle Dealership of the Year Awards.

These awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sales of electric vehicles in Ireland.

The Kerry winner is now on the shortlist for the regional awards which will be announced on Thursday, 16th of February.