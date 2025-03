The founder of a distillery in Cahersiveen hopes that America's plan to impose 200% tariffs on whiskey from the EU will not come into effect.

June O'Connell of the Skellig Six18 Distillery and Visitor Centre has called for calm heads following President Trump's threat and the EU's response to put a 50% tariff on American whiskey

She says the tariff wars will hurt Ireland more than the US.