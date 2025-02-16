Advertisement
News

Disposable income in Kerry over 6% below the national average

Feb 16, 2025 16:44 By radiokerrynews
Disposable income in Kerry over 6% below the national average
Disposable income of people in Kerry is over 6% below the national average.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO in its County Incomes and Regional GDP report for 2022-2023.

The report shows that Dublin had the highest disposable income last year at (€32,393) 32 thousand 393 euro per person.

Meanwhile, the figures show Longford had the lowest at at just over 22 thousand 200 euro (€22,251).

According to the CSO, disposable income of Kerry people was 6.4% below the national average.

Disposable incomes refers to total household income minus taxes, but does not account for accommodation and other living costs.

The report shows, the figure per person last year in Kerry was over €26,500 (€26,567).

This represents a slight rise on the 2022 figure, when the disposable income per person in the county was just under €24,600 (€24,589).

The 2023 figures show social transfers accounted for 28% of disposable income in Kerry.

2.8% of all employed persons in the country, worked in Kerry in 2023.

Meanwhile, the county is one of the lowest nationally for compensation of employees (COE) attributed to foreign enterprises, at 21%; while domestic COE in the county last year stood at 79%.

