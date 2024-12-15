Diseases of circulatory system accounted for 31% of all deaths in Kerry in first quarter of 2024

Over 320 deaths were registered in Kerry between January and March this year.

That’s according to the latest CSO Vital Statistics report, which shows the death rate per 1000 population in the county was 8%.

328 deaths were recorded in Kerry in the first quarter of 2024.

The Central Statistic Office figures show 173 deaths registered were female, while 155 were male.

Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for 31% (or 102) of deaths during the period.

Malignant neoplasms was the cause of death in over 22% of those registered between January and the end of March.

44 deaths (or 13%) in Kerry were recorded as diseases of the respiratory system.

External causes of injury and poisoning accounted for 8 deaths in the county.

Meanwhile, 100 deaths in Kerry during the first three months of the year were listed as “all other causes”.