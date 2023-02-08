Advertisement
Discussions on Listowel Convent solely in relation to housing Ukrainians

Feb 8, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Discussions around the use of the old Presentation Convent in Listowel for accommodation are solely in relation to housing Ukrainian refugees.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton, says the historic building is in the process of being made suitable to house Ukrainian refugees.

Rumours had spread throughout the town that the building would be used to accommodate international protection applicants.

Cllr Thornton says Kerry County Council is only involved in discussions where they could be used for Ukrainian refugees, rather than international protection applicants.

The Fine Gael councillor says as the building is a protected structure, a certain process is currently being followed.

Cllr Thornton also gave this response to speculation she may run in the next general election, after her party colleague Brendan Griffin announced he will not seek re-election.

