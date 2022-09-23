Advertisement
Discover Kerry lead the way in sustainable practices at Ploughing Championships

Sep 23, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Discover Kerry lead the way in sustainable practices at Ploughing Championships
Rachel Duffy Rose of Tralee at the Discover Kerry stand at Ploughing
Kerry lived up its reputation as Ireland’s number one sustainable tourism destination at the Ploughing Championships.

Exhibitors in the Discover Kerry tent took a unified approach not to bring or distribute any printed materials or promotional items.

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, with the support of Kerry County Council, hosted a 162 square metre tented patch at ploughing.

Kerry is Ireland’s number one sustainable tourism destination, according to the Global Destination Sustainability Movement.

 

Fiona O'Connor from the Gleneagle INEC Arena takes part in the Discover Kerry tent at the National Ploughing Championships
