Disability rights advocate says more disabled parking spaces needed in Kerry

Oct 1, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Disability rights advocate says more disabled parking spaces needed in Kerry
People with disabled parking permits in Kerry are sometimes forced to drive straight back home after coming into our towns because of drivers parking illegally in blue bays.

That’s according to Jackie Barrett, a disability rights advocate from Listowel, who was responding to the garda campaign “Make Way Day”.

During this campaign, gardaí observed vehicles in Killarney illegally parked in disabled bays, and the drivers of these vehicles were fined and given penalty points.

Jackie Barrett says more blue bays are needed, and more enforcement of the law is also needed.

She says parking availability for people with disabled permits is a huge problem, partly due to people illegally parking in those spaces.

