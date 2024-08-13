Director of Kerry Sexual Abuse Centre urges caution amid calls for reduced sentences for sex offenders

Offering reduced sentences to sex offenders who engage in rehabilitation programmes in prison, sends out the wrong message to society.

That's according to Director of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera O'Leary.

Ms O'Leary was reacting to a call by Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, who believes such a measure might increase the numbers engaging in such programmes in prison.

Newly-released figures show only eight of the 692 sexual offenders currently in Irish prisons, are taking part in the Irish prison service’s flagship treatment programme for sex offenders in custody.

Vera O'Leary says sentencing of offenders is already a huge issue for victims of sexual abuse.

She urges caution against calls for reduced sentences for participating offenders: