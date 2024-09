The Diocese of Kerry is urging parishes to mark the Season of Creation.

From now until October 4th Christian churches around the world are urged to focus on prayer and action to protect the natural world, biodiversity and creation.

All 53 parishes in the Diocese are being asked to take part, and ideas and resources are provided on the Diocese of Kerry website.

The Diocese will host a webinar with Dr Niamh Brennan on September 12th which will focus on this year’s theme.