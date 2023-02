The Diocese of Kerry is selling land behind the church in Ballybunion.

Dillon Prendiville and JM Quane Auctioneers are jointly offering the almost three (2.96) acres for sale by private treaty, on behalf of St Brendan's Trust.

It's an elevated site within walking distance of the beaches and many amenities, with a right of way through the existing church grounds car park.

The parcel of land isn't subject to any planning permission.