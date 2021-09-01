Diocese of Kerry marks Season of Creation

Events are being held in The Diocese of Kerry to mark the Season of Creation.

It’s part of a global call to action in Christian churches and dioceses to protect the natural world.

The theme of this year’s event, which runs from today until October 4th, is ‘Restore our Common Home’.

All 53 parishes in the Diocese of Kerry are being encouraged to mark the season in some way, with every parish asked to plant a native tree for National Tree Day in October.

The return of Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies are being seen as ideal opportunities for creation events and a dedicated webinar will be held on September 16th focused on protecting habitats.

You can register for the webinar, Restoring Our Common Home – Caring for God’s Creatures, by emailing [email protected], calling 064-6632644 or visit dioceseofkerry.ie.