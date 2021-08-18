Advertisement
Dingle company working with Tyndall Institute on future of cargo transport

Aug 18, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Dingle company working with Tyndall Institute on future of cargo transport
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE Tyndall/Net Feasa Mike Fitzgerald (Net Feasa) on left with Mike Hayes (Tyndall) Pic: Brian Lougheed
A Dingle company is working with the Tyndall National Institute at UCC to develop what they believe will be the future of cargo transport.

Net Feasa is working on creating a smart shipping container, which would have sensors to monitor goods within them.

They’re developing technology to harvest tiny amounts of energy in a container, such as vibration, heat and light, to power batteries in the sensors for the lifetime of the container.

The development is seen as a potential game changer, as currently only 5% of containers have sensors, but their batteries need replacing regularly.

There are about 25 million dry standardised steel containers used to transport goods via ship, truck, or rail around the world, with numbers are expected to grow by 4-5% year on year.

 

