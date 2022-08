Dingle Coast Guard is advising the public to carry a map and compass while climbing a mountain.

Frank Heidtke, who is the officer-in-charge at Dingle Coast Guard, issued the advice after the successful rescue of a woman on Mount Brandon overnight.

He says while having a fully charged mobile phone is helpful, phone reception isn’t always available on a mountain.

Mr Heidtke explains why it’s important for people to plan before they embark on a mountain: