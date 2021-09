There are no plans to ban the development of one-off housing.

That’s according to Deputy Government Chief Whip, and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

He believes one-off housing plays a small but important role in accommodating Kerry’s growing population.

He says the Government can give a firm commitment there are no plans to restrict this type of development.

He adds that around 85% of all one-off housing planning applications are granted each year.