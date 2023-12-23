Development of new Astellas facility a gamechanger for Tralee

The development of a new facility in Tralee by pharmaceutical company, Astellas, is a gamechanger for the town.

That’s according to Stephen Stack, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

On Tuesday (December 19th), Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission for the development of a fill-finish production facility over two construction phases.

The more than €330 million development is to be constructed on IDA’s greenfield site in Dromtacker, Tralee, and will create over 600 construction jobs.

Some 100 science, engineering, and technology roles are also expected to be created, and Stephen Stack of Tralee Chamber Alliance says this is hugely important for the county town.