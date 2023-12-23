Advertisement
News

Development of new Astellas facility a gamechanger for Tralee

Dec 23, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Development of new Astellas facility a gamechanger for Tralee
Astellas Tralee Concept Image
Share this article

The development of a new facility in Tralee by pharmaceutical company, Astellas, is a gamechanger for the town.

That’s according to Stephen Stack, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

On Tuesday (December 19th), Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission for the development of a fill-finish production facility over two construction phases.

Advertisement

The more than €330 million development is to be constructed on IDA’s greenfield site in Dromtacker, Tralee, and will create over 600 construction jobs.

Some 100 science, engineering, and technology roles are also expected to be created, and Stephen Stack of Tralee Chamber Alliance says this is hugely important for the county town.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

One person seriously injured and road closed following collision between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland
Advertisement
Samaritans in Kerry on call 24/7 over festival period
Over €12,000 raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day
Advertisement

Recommended

One person seriously injured and road closed following collision between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland
Irish duo out
Sport

Irish duo out

Dec 23, 2023 09:39
Ulster hold off Connacht
Liverpool against Arsenal tonight; Villa fail to go top
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus